Raymond James Boosts CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $13.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised CNX Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.40.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. CNX Resources has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.