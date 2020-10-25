Raymond James Cuts Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $14.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.09.
NYSE:MNRL opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $21.85.
In other Brigham Minerals news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $44,098,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 178,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
