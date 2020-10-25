Raymond James Cuts Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $14.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.09.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $44,098,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 178,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

