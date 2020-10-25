RChain Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One RChain token can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, ChaoEX, OOOBTC and AirSwap. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $12.07 million and $176,973.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RChain Token Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Bilaxy, BitMart, Bitinka, IDEX, Kucoin, AirSwap and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

