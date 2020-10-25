Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,545,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 526,413 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 233,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

