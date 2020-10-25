Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 0.16.

About Rémy Cointreau

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

