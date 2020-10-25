Robert W. Baird Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $105.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.14.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Crown by 171.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 94,351.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after buying an additional 1,008,613 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 534.1% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,335,000 after purchasing an additional 547,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 1,070.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 424,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 388,611 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Crown by 76.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 277,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.