Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) a €155.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €149.55 ($175.94).

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) stock opened at €129.60 ($152.47) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück SE has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €134.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €142.73.

About Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F)

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

