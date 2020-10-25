Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $52.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STX. Cross Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Shares of STX opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 48.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

