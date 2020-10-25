Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €135.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €120.23 ($141.45).

Shares of MRK opened at €131.85 ($155.12) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($135.29). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €124.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.74.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

