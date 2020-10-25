Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €135.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €120.23 ($141.45).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at €131.85 ($155.12) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($135.29). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €124.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.74.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.