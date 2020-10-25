Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €7.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.24 ($8.52).

Get Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) alerts:

Shares of SHA stock opened at €5.80 ($6.82) on Wednesday. Schaeffler AG has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.21.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.