ScPrime Price Down 44.3% This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 47.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $16,229.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00093841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00232568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.90 or 0.01407968 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000062 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 36,433,946 coins and its circulating supply is 29,750,335 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

