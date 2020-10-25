Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.
Shares of MCRB stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 4.33. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
