Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 4.33. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

