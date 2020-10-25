ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Edward Jones

Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $467.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $476.84.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $514.01 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $232.25 and a 1 year high of $533.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.97. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.68, a PEG ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $417,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total value of $802,678.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $15,202,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,798,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 221.0% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,705,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 133.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,138,000 after purchasing an additional 283,439 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $96,368,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.