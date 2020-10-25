SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 74 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after acquiring an additional 507,688 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 450,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,015,000 after acquiring an additional 338,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

HON traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $175.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average of $151.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.