SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $543.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,837,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,264. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.41 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark raised NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.19.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

