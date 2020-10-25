SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NVDA traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $543.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,837,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,264. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.41 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.01.
In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark raised NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.19.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
Read More: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.