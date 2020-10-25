SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 177 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NIKE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,714,000 after buying an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $731,756,000 after buying an additional 1,709,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,046,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.38. The company has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.