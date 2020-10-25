Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSRR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $88,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,510,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSRR stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $30.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

