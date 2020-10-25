Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.87.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

