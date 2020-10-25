Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

