Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of SNAP opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 88,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $1,898,754.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 2,406,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,299,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,290,000 after buying an additional 815,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,579,000 after purchasing an additional 647,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

