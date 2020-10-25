Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded by Truist to “Buy”

Truist upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.43.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $318,042.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,843,868.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,471.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Snap by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 90.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 246,286 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Snap by 109.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 491,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Snap by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,504,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 100,877 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.