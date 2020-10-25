Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SQM. Citigroup raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.67 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 24.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 514,646 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

