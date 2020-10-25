Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Raised to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SWN. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,286 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 101.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,577,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,446 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,654,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 795,307 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

