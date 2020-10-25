Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 140166 lifted their target price on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Shares of SQ opened at $176.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 285.11 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.44 and a 200-day moving average of $117.91. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $80,492,113.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $37,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,050,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,597,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Square by 18.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

