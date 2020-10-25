Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 138.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 88.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.80. 7,811,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

