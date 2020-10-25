Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.20.

STLD stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

