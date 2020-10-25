Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires 1,611 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 3.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 859,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,973,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 915,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,352. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average of $151.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

