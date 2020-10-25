Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP traded down $3.81 on Friday, hitting $100.98. 8,921,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average of $96.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.