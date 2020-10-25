Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Clorox by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $211.14. 791,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,496. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.42.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

