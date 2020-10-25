Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $27.82. 42,630,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,971,128. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

