Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $26.32 on Friday, reaching $1,632.98. 1,527,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,133. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,508.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,448.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

