Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.87 on Friday, hitting $330.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,790. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $335.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

