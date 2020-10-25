Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.35. 5,439,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,034,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a PE ratio of -207.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

