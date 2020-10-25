Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $19.82 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 3.6% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 13,491,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,370,479. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

