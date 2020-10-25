Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $21.53 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 3.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,649,000 after acquiring an additional 651,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.