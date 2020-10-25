Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $27.08 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 4.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.00. 1,750,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,439. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.81. The company has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.