Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.7% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Chevron by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,644,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.57. 8,727,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,155,926. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.