Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.35. 5,439,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,034,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.00. The company has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.02, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.