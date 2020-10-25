Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $335.65. The company has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

