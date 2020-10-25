Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Purchases 39,074 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 390.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,074 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.32. 764,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,330. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $88.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

