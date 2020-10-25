Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,370 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,370 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $160.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,721. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

