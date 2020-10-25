Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 3.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after buying an additional 113,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,352. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average of $151.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

