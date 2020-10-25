Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 3.6% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.90. 858,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,927. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $227.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

