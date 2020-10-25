Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.88. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

