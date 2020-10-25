Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 400 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,639,000 after buying an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after acquiring an additional 227,829 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,229,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,728,000 after acquiring an additional 127,697 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Dover by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,027,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,191,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 926,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $116.27. The stock had a trading volume of 532,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,896. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

