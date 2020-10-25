Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 5,916 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 3.6% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,491,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,370,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

