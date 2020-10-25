Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 620 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 173.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,291,000 after purchasing an additional 674,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

UNP traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.14. 3,897,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

