Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,811,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

