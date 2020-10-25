Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AbbVie by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after buying an additional 3,560,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

