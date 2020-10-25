Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $1,822,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.81.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. 28,992,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,809,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

